RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Four police officers who served on the security detail of then-Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones have received a $51,000 settlement for back wages.
The officers sued in federal court last year. They said they were required to work unpaid overtime after public scrutiny increased over the cost of providing security for Jones.
A lawyer for the officers told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that his clients are happy that the lawsuit was amicably resolved.
At one point the annual cost of Jones’ security detail exceeded $500,000.
The current mayor, Levar Stoney, disbanded the security unit.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com