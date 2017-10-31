LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A section of roadway in Lansing has been renamed after civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.
The Lansing State Journal reports that the city council approved the renaming Monday night of East Grand River beginning at Oakland to Washington and West Grand River beginning at Washington to Pine.
Street signs for Cesar E. Chavez Avenue will not be placed until Jan. 1.
Paulo Gordillo led the effort and said that recognizing Chavez recognizes that “the Latino and Chicano community are alive and well.”
A public hearing is planned to discuss whether “Historic” or “Honorary” Grand River Avenue signs will be placed below the official street name sign.
The council voted in 1994 to change the name of Grand Avenue to Cesar Chavez Avenue. Lansing residents later voted to reverse that decision.
___
Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com