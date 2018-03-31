MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Schools in Vermont are concerned about the next steps in the Act 46 school district consolidation process with the announcement that state Secretary of Education will be stepping down.

Rebecca Holcombe announced Tuesday she will be stepping down, as she has been meeting with districts that do not want to merge. Vermont Public Radio reports the secretary is supposed to decide if dissenting boards can remain independent in a statewide report due June 1.

Holcombe has been meeting with the near-60 school districts that want to retain their full boards, and not merge with a nearby district. With her resignation, some school districts are calling for the state to slow down Act 46 work.

