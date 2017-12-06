NEW YORK (AP) — Secret recordings made with the help of a onetime Brazilian sports marketing executive have become key evidence at the New York corruption trial of three former South American soccer officials.

Jose Hawilla began helping make the recordings for the FBI after his arrest in Miami in 2013.

In one conversation, the cooperator can be heard warning a colleague that U.S. authorities appeared to “know everything” about how FIFA (FEE’-fuh) soccer officials were collecting a fortune in bribes in exchange for commercial rights to big tournaments.

The defendants are among 40 soccer officials, businessmen and entities charged in the sprawling scandal that’s embroiled the sport’s governing body.

The trial continued Wednesday and is in its fourth week.