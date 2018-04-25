CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — The secondary elevators at Carlsbad Caverns National Park are back in service after a traveling cable was replaced.

The cable sends the correct signal to the controls that allow the elevator car to operate.

The secondary elevators have been out of service since March 26 when one of the cars became stranded at 740 feet below the surface due to a worn traveling cable.

The secondary elevators are part of two separate elevator systems in two separate elevator shafts at the park.

The primary elevator system was originally installed in 1955 and went out of service in November 2015 when a six-inch motor shaft sheared off.

Work to repair and modernize the primary elevators began last December and is on schedule to be completed by the end of next month.