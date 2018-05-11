SAO PAULO (AP) — The Sao Paulo Public Security Department says a second victim has been identified among remains recovered from the rubble of a downtown building that caught fire and collapsed last week.

The remains of 56-year-old Francisco Lemos Dantas were among those found earlier this week. The body of a man who died only seconds before firefighters could rescue him had previously been identified.

The department said Friday that leaves six people missing who are believed to have been in the building when it collapsed.

The medical examiner’s office is still analyzing other remains.

Firefighters also recovered more remains Friday. It was not immediately clear if they were human.

Squatters were occupying the building that caught fire, and its collapse has focused attention on the housing shortage in Brazil’s largest city.