BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A second teenager has been acquitted of murder in the death of a Birmingham-area man shot to death outside his home.

A Jefferson County jury returned a verdict in favor of 19-year-old Ahmad Johnson on Friday. He was charged in the shooting death of Iraq war veteran Mike Gilotti outside his home in Hoover in 2016.

Another teen was acquitted in the slaying last May, and a third is awaiting trial. A fourth suspect sought youthful offender status.

Gilotti was shot to death as he was leaving home for a trip to the gym early on Jan. 5, 2016. Police say the 33-year-old father of two was killed after he interrupted someone breaking into his vehicle.

Johnson was convicted of charges of receiving stolen property related to vehicle break-ins.