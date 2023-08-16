A person who died Tuesday at a Portland hospital is the second person suspected of dying due to heat since Monday.

The Multnomah County medical examiner said it is investigating the death, which was reported by the unnamed hospital when the temperature outside was 102 degrees.

Another person was found dead in Southeast Portland Monday when the temperature had reached 106 degrees.

The medical examiner has not identified the two people who died, and said further testing will be required to confirm heat as the cause of their deaths.

City and county officials declared a state of emergency Sunday due to excessive heat and opened three cooling centers in Gresham and Portland that reopened Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday’s recorded temperature at Portland International Airport — 108 degrees — was the hottest on record for August since records have been kept there. The previous record was 107 degrees in 1981.

Temperatures at the airport reached 102 degrees Tuesday and had not exceeded 102 degrees by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Five people died from exposure to heat last summer, when temperatures soared into the 90s and above for eight consecutive days in July and in several shorter stretches in August.

— Catalina Gaitán, cgaitan@oregonian.com, @catalinagaitan_

