RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The man who finished second in the race for Raleigh mayor wants a runoff vote.

Charles Francis told reporters Sunday he wants a runoff with Mayor Nancy McFarlane after she failed to get a majority last week’s initial voting. McFarlane got 48.5 percent of the vote while Francis got 36.7 percent.

Francis said he thinks the election shows residents want change since McFarlane failed to get a majority. He told his supporters after last week’s balloting to prepare for a fight.

The runoff would be held Nov. 7.