PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A second member of the radical group MOVE has been released from prison on parole.
An attorney for MOVE member Mike Africa announced his release Tuesday via Twitter. In June, Debbie Africa was the first member of the so-called “MOVE 9” to be paroled.
Nine MOVE members were convicted of third-degree murder in the 1978 death of Officer James Ramp. They each were sentenced to 30 to 100 years in prison.
The confrontation came after police tried to evict the group from its Philadelphia headquarters. A second eviction attempt culminated in the 1985 police bombing of MOVE headquarters that killed 11 people and destroyed dozens of homes.
Five surviving defendants remain in prison, including two who petitioned a court to overturn the denial of their parole this year.