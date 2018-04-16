SAN DIEGO (AP) — A deadlocked jury has led to a second mistrial in the case of a former Navy commander charged with the attempted rape of a junior officer in San Diego.
Superior Court spokeswoman Karen Dalton says jurors were dismissed Monday after being unable to reach a unanimous decision on three major counts against John M. Neuhart.
A previous jury deadlocked last December.
Neuhart was charged with assaulting a Navy lieutenant in 2016. She worked under his command in a helicopter squadron in Guam.
The junior officer testified that Neuhart forced his way into her home and attacked her, only stopping when her screams alerted a neighbor. Neuhart ran out a back door and was caught by police after he fell and broke a leg.