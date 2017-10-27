Share story

By
The Associated Press

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Police say a second man wanted in a deadly nightclub shooting in Selma has surrendered.

Police Chief Spencer Collier tells reporters 29-year-old Kenneth O’Neal Ingram turned himself in at police headquarters late Thursday.

Ingram is being charged with murder and assault in what’s described as an ambush-style shooting outside a nightclub early Sunday. Another man, 30-year-old Juantonio Otesis Cosby, was arrested previously on the same charges.

Court records don’t list a defense lawyer for either man.

Authorities say gunmen opened fire with a high-powered rifle, killing 20-year-old Concordia College student Shykereya Leggett. A 31-year-old man was wounded.

Collier says the men left the club after an altercation and hid outside the building. They’re accused of opening fire on people leaving the nightclub.

The Associated Press