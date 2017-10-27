SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Police say a second man wanted in a deadly nightclub shooting in Selma has surrendered.

Police Chief Spencer Collier tells reporters 29-year-old Kenneth O’Neal Ingram turned himself in at police headquarters late Thursday.

Ingram is being charged with murder and assault in what’s described as an ambush-style shooting outside a nightclub early Sunday. Another man, 30-year-old Juantonio Otesis Cosby, was arrested previously on the same charges.

Court records don’t list a defense lawyer for either man.

Authorities say gunmen opened fire with a high-powered rifle, killing 20-year-old Concordia College student Shykereya Leggett. A 31-year-old man was wounded.

Collier says the men left the club after an altercation and hid outside the building. They’re accused of opening fire on people leaving the nightclub.