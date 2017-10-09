WEST POINT, Miss. (AP) — A second northeast Mississippi man pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault over a 2014 beating in a restaurant parking lot.

WCBI-TV reports that Kent Davis of Okolona entered the plea in Clay County Circuit Court, admitting to the attack on Ralph Weems IV at a Huddle House in West Point.

The beating attracted attention over claims that black people attacked Weems because he is white. Weems was in a coma for a time after the attack.

Davis, 26 will be sentenced Friday.

Courtez McMillian of Okolona pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in April. Most of his seven-year prison sentence was suspended, and he was released on the day of the sentencing after getting credit for 20 months he had been jailed. McMillian is currently serving five years of probation, and also was fined $1,000.

A third man, Marquavious McMillian of Aberdeen, awaits trial.

David Knighten, a friend of Weems, told The Associated Press after the August 2014 beating that he and Weems had left a Waffle House after an argument that brought police. Knighten said someone warned them that black Waffle House customers were upset by the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and it wasn’t a safe place for whites.

The two then went to the Huddle House restaurant, where Knighten said he came out of a restroom and found Weems surrounded. He said as many as 20 assailants were involved, although West Point police said video and other witnesses showed far fewer people attacking or watching.

West Point Police Chief Tim Brinkley said at the time that it wasn’t clear whether the assaults were motivated by racism, and the men were not indicted under Mississippi’s state hate crimes statute.

___

Information from: WCBI-TV, http://www.wcbi.com