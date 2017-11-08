ALVA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a second man has died of injuries suffered in the crash of a small airplane in northwestern Oklahoma.

The OHP says 39-year-old Cortney Washburn died Tuesday at an Oklahoma City hospital.

Flight instructor David Chael of Enid was dead at the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon in Alva.

An OHP report says Washburn was piloting the plane as it approached Alva Municipal Airport when the hatch opened. The report says Chael then took control, but the landing gear struck a power line and the aircraft crashed and came to rest on its top.

The report says both men were trying escape the plane when it exploded and burned.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.