FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a burglary at New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski’s Massachusetts home while he was at the Super Bowl.

Authorities say 28-year-old Eric Tyrell, who was wanted on two counts of receiving stolen property, turned himself in Tuesday. He is currently being held on $10,000 cash bail.

Gronkowski’s home in Foxborough was burglarized in February while the team played the Philadelphia Eagles in Minnesota. Authorities have recovered an Apple watch, a Rolex watch and rare coins so far.

Police arrested 31-year-old Anthony Almeida in connection with the burglary last week. He has been charged with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property.

Police are seeking a third suspect, 26-year-old Shayne Denn.