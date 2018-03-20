MIAMI (AP) — A second lawsuit has been filed in the deadly pedestrian bridge collapse in Miami.
Florida International University student Emily Panagos was driving by her school when the newly constructed concrete bridge fell, crushing the back of her car. Six people were killed and nine were injured, including the 22-year-old Panagos.
Attorney Matt Morgan said Tuesday that his client suffered serious injury “as a direct result of her car being crushed, coming quite literally, within inches of her life.”
Another survivor filed a lawsuit Monday against the companies involved in designing the bridge. The families of two men who were killed said Tuesday that they will file wrongful-death lawsuits later this week.
