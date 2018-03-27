LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A group is trying to put a measure on the Arkansas ballot in November that would legalize casinos in four counties, the second effort to put expanded gambling before voters this year.

Arkansas Wins in 2018 Inc. filed paperwork Tuesday with the Arkansas Ethics Commission to campaign for a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize casinos at specifically designated locations in Benton, Boone, Miller and Pulaski counties. The proposal was filed with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office.

The attorney general must approve the measure’s language before supporters can gather signatures to try and place it on the November ballot.

Another group, Driving Arkansas Forward, is trying to put a separate proposal on the November ballot that would legalize casinos in four counties, including at a horse track and greyhound track.