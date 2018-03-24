CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another Democrat is stepping up to challenge longtime New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner.

Gardner has held the office for 42 years, making him the nation’s longest serving secretary of state, but has faced criticism from fellow Democrats for his involvement in the Trump administration’s commission on voter fraud.

Former gubernatorial candidate Colin Van Ostern recently announced his campaign to unseat Gardner, and now Peter Sullivan, a former Manchester state representative and alderman, says he is running, too.

Sullivan told New Hampshire Public Radio that he respects Gardner’s years of service but the office is in desperate need of modernization. Sullivan says he disagrees with Van Ostern’s approach — raising money to bankroll legislative candidates who support his agenda. Lawmakers will elect the secretary of state after the November elections.

