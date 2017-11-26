SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say the second of two California inmates who escaped from a courthouse earlier this month has been captured.

The Santa Clara County sheriff’s office posted on social media that U.S. marshals arrested John Bivins in San Leandro about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco. The office provided no other details.

Bivins and Tramel McClough made a dramatic getaway Nov. 6 when they escaped deputies escorting them at a court in suburban Silicon Valley by running through an emergency exit and outside to a waiting car. Officials said they were held without bail after robbing a Verizon store of $64,000 in merchandise.

Highway patrol officers in Stockton caught McClough last week when he ditched a car and ran into a Walmart. Bivins took the wheel and kept driving.