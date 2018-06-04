MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House of Representative will reconvene for a final vote on the second budget bill of the year.

The House is expected to hold a final vote on the budget bill Tuesday. The bill passed the first vote 86 to 44 on Friday. If it passes it will move to the Senate, which meets Thursday.

Scott vetoed the previous budget bill last month.

Democratic leaders said this version of the budget bill excluded points of disagreement between the Legislature and Republican Governor Phil Scott, which would help avert a government shutdown on July 1.

But the budget bill faces a likely veto from Scott because it would only keep homestead property rates at current levels, while allowing an increase in the nonresidential property tax rate.