BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — A body has been discovered by bird-watchers floating in the waters off a highway in Rhode Island.
Police responded to the stretch of water off Route 114 that runs from Barrington into East Providence Sunday morning to find the body of a male.
The Providence Journal reports this is the second body to be found in Barrington in three days. The first was a male spotted near Nayatt Point Friday morning.
The Barrington police are investigating both deaths.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- American family of four found dead while on vacation in Mexico, police say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive
The state medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Monday.
___
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com