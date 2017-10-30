JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A second appeal has been filed by same-sex marriage supporters who want the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Mississippi law letting government workers and business people cite religious objections to refuse services to LGBT people.

The Monday appeal comes from the Campaign for Southern Equality, 20 days after Mississippi’s law took effect. Legal experts say it’s the broadest religious-objections law enacted by any state since the nation’s high court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015.

Lawyers for two other groups filed an appeal earlier.

The 2016 law had been stalled amid court challenges. It protects three beliefs: that marriage is only between a man and a woman, that sex should only occur in such a marriage and that a person’s gender is determined at birth and cannot be altered.