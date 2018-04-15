LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas prison officials say an inmate who was found dead in his cell is the second apparent suicide at an eastern Arkansas prison during the past week.

Little Rock television station KATV reports that 38-year-old inmate Gavin Lovrien was found hanging in a locked, single-man cell at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys on Friday.

Correctional officers and medical staff took him to the infirmary for treatment but he was pronounced dead about 12 minutes later. Arkansas State Police is investigating the inmate’s death.

Officials say a different inmate, 37-year-old Robert Ivy, was found hanging in his single-man cell where he was alone on Wednesday night at the same prison. Ivy’s death is also under investigation.

