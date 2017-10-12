CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Secessionist Party and Charleston Black Nationalist Movement will debate at a public library in December.
The Post and Courier reports the debate will be held instead of an event the Secessionist Party planned for Oct. 28 to fly Confederate battle flags at the College of Charleston.
Secessionist Party chairman James Bessenger said on Wednesday the debate will be held at the Charleston County Public Library Main Branch on Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Jonathan Thrower with the Black Nationalist Movement will join Bessenger for the debate to cover issues including politics and ethnicity.
The library is on the same street and several blocks from Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where nine black worshippers were killed in 2015. A white supremacist has been sentenced to death for the slayings.
___
Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com