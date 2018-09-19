MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Seattle man is to be sentenced next month for robbing a bank in North Dakota last year.
The Minot Daily News reports that 43-year-old Jeremy Maines has reached a plea deal with prosecutors on several felony charges related to the April 2017 robbery of American Bank Center in Stanley.
Authorities allege Maines brandished a pistol and threatened to shoot four female employees. He was arrested after a car and foot chase with police.
Maines was recently sentenced for breaking a window in the Ward County Jail in August 2017. He pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay about $1,200 in restitution and court costs.
