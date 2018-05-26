BOSTON (AP) — Several seasonal Coast Guard stations have opened for the summer boating season.
Stations in Scituate, Massachusetts; Block Island, Rhode Island; and Fishers Island, New York just off the Connecticut coast opened Friday.
They will remain open through Labor Day to conduct search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, and recreational boating safety missions.
Each station is equipped with 29-foot response boats and crews able to respond 24 hours a day.
The commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Point Allerton in Hull, Massachusetts, is the commanding officer of Station Scituate.
The commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Point Judith, Rhode Island, is the commanding officer of Station Block Island.
The commanding officer of Coast Guard Station New London, Connecticut, is the commanding officer of Station Fishers Island.