DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Sears location in Delaware is slated to close next month.

Sears Holdings spokesman Howard Riefs told the Delaware State News on Monday that they are making the necessary decision to close the store at the Dover Mall. Riefs says the store will close to the public in early August, but the Sears Auto Center will remain open.

The company tells news outlets affected employees will be eligible to receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores.

Riefs says they have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced. He says having fewer stores, and the right format, will help bring Sears Holdings Corp. to a size and place to meet the realities of the changing retail world.

