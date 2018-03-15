MADRID (AP) — Police in Barcelona have searched the seat of the Catalan regional government as part of a widening probe on the funding of last year’s banned Catalan referendum on independence from Spain.
A Civil Guard spokesman said agents also arrested a regional official in charge of the Catalan government’s public campaigns, after raiding his office and home. The official spoke anonymously in line with internal rules.
The Civil Guard, acting on the order of a judge, also searched the office of a pro-independence activist group, Omnium Cultural, whose former leader was preventively jailed last year on preliminary charges of hampering police work to halt the Oct. 1 vote.
The region’s separatist leaders unsuccessfully declared independence from Spain in October in violation of the nation’s Constitution. Polls show Catalans are equally divided on the secession issue.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Gun-trained teacher 'accidentally' discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student