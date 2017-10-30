TUNICA, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials are looking for a Tennessee man who went missing during a boating trip.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Walter Lynn Bauman, of Memphis, Tennessee, was reported missing Thursday, when deputies were asked to check on him.

They didn’t find Bauman, but they found his empty boat and some personal items.

Tunica Sheriff’s Office Capt. Cedric Davis tells The Commercial Appeal that officials are searching the Tunica Cut-off area. That’s an area of camps adjoining Tunica Lake, an oxbow lake of the Mississippi River.

Other agencies are also searching, including the Arkansas State Police and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Bauman is music director and organist at Roman Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Memphis. Churchgoers tell WMC-TV they’re praying for his return.