CORTLAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are continuing the search for a boater missing in a northeastern Ohio lake.
He disappeared Sunday after a vessel capsized at Mosquito Lake, roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Youngstown.
The Vindicator reports that one man was rescued by a passing boater, and authorities spent hours searching for a second man, 51-year-old John Schuster.
Searchers say that strong winds and choppy water hampered the search efforts, which were suspended overnight. The search was expected to resume Monday.
