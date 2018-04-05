ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The body of a man missing on a weekend boating trip out of Whittier has been recovered.
Anchorage television station KTVA reports volunteer searchers found the body of 53-year-old Karl Stolze on Tuesday afternoon.
Stoltze at about 8 a.m. Saturday left the Whittier boat harbor in a 16-foot (5-meter) skiff to check crab pots north of Whittier.
When he did not return, the Coast Guard and volunteers searched a 10-square-mile (26-sq. kilometer) area in Passage Canal and Whittier Harbor
Whittier harbormaster Kyle Sinclair says searchers Tuesday spotted a buoy and found Stolze’s body tangled in crab pot lines.
Stoltze is the brother of former state Sen. Bill Stoltze of Chugiak.
Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com