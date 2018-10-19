MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a ground search has turned up nothing useful as investigators look for a 13-year-old girl who went missing after her parents were found dead in Wisconsin.
Deputies found Jayme Closs’ parents shot to death in the family’s home in rural Barron early Monday. The girl was nowhere to be found . Investigators say the girl is in danger and is not suspected in her parents’ deaths.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the ground search won’t resume Friday. His office coordinated a ground search Thursday using 100 volunteers to comb fields and ditches, but he says the search turned up nothing of evidentiary value.
Fitzgerald says his office hasn’t received any tips that would lead deputies to continue the ground search.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Todd Bol, founder of Little Free Library book sharing, dies
- Audio offers gruesome details of Khashoggi killing, Turkish official says
- If you win tonight's huge Mega Millions jackpot, here's what to do next
- As NASA's prized telescopes falter, astronomers fear losing their eyes in space
Investigators say they’ll outline their plans later Friday.