GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say the dog of a missing 76-year-old woman last seen at a north-central Idaho hunting camp three weeks ago has been found.

Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings says that the border collie belonging to Connie Johnson appeared Wednesday at a camp near the Moose Creek Ranger Station where private searchers had gathered.

Giddings says the dog named Ace was taken to Montana with the searchers.

The search for Johnson and Ace that started Oct. 5 ended on Oct. 16 with no sign of the pair.

The Nezperce resident was working as the cook at the hunting camp accessible only by horseback in the Fog Mountain area. She had Ace with her. Ace appeared about 15 miles from the hunting camp.

It’s not clear if the search for Johnson will resume.