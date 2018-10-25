GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say the dog of a missing 76-year-old woman last seen at a north-central Idaho hunting camp three weeks ago has been found.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings says that the border collie belonging to Connie Johnson appeared Wednesday at a camp near the Moose Creek Ranger Station where private searchers had gathered.
Giddings says the dog named Ace was taken to Montana with the searchers.
The search for Johnson and Ace that started Oct. 5 ended on Oct. 16 with no sign of the pair.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pipe bombs target Democrats, CNN as political tensions mount WATCH
- South Carolina adds 2nd billionaire with huge jackpot ticket VIEW
- Police say former boyfriend fatally shot Utah athlete from Pullman before killing himself
- How sex columnist Dan Savage became an issue in an Illinois congressional race
- Mail-bomb scare widens as packages to Biden, De Niro seized WATCH
The Nezperce resident was working as the cook at the hunting camp accessible only by horseback in the Fog Mountain area. She had Ace with her. Ace appeared about 15 miles from the hunting camp.
It’s not clear if the search for Johnson will resume.