GRENADA, Miss. (AP) — Officials have recovered the body of a south Mississippi man believed to have drowned in a north Mississippi lake.
Grenada County Sheriff Alton Strider tells The Hattiesburg American that the body of 71-year-old James Hinton of Hattiesburg was found Monday in Grenada Lake.
The sheriff’s department was called Saturday by two other fishermen who found an empty boat going in circles.
Strider says searchers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks found the body some distance away from the boat on the 55-square-mile (145-sq.kilometer) reservoir on the Yalobusha (yal-oh-BUSH’-uh) River
Information from: The Hattiesburg American, http://www.hattiesburgamerican.com