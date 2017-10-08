TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Searchers have found the body of an elderly woman who had been missing for several days.

Toms River police say foul play is not suspected in the death of 79-year-old Martha Hesse. But a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Volunteers with Toms River Fire Companies 1 and 2 found her body around 10:45 a.m. Saturday in a wooded area in the retirement community where she lived. The volunteers were part of an organized search and rescue effort that had been trying to find Hesse since her husband reported her missing Thursday.

Further details about Hesse’s disappearance have not been disclosed. Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.