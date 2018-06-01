BULCHITNA LAKE, Alaska (AP) — Searchers have recovered the body of a man missing from rural property east of Skwentna.

Alaska State Troopers say the body of 67-year-old William Mazoch was recovered Thursday in a log jam in the Lake Creek area.

Mazoch spoke by phone last week to a neighbor from his property near Bulchitna Lake and made arrangements to meet Sunday.

Mazoch did not show up and the neighbor called troopers.

Searchers by aircraft and riverboat looked for Mazoch downstream from his property and reported high water in Lake Creek.

Divers, wildlife troopers and the Mazoch family assisted in the recovery with support from a trooper helicopter and a riverboat.