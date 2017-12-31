BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (AP) — A search is underway in Box Elder County in northwestern Utah for a missing light plane carrying two men.

The county Sheriff’s Office says the search for the missing red and white Cessna 172 began Friday night after 71-year-old Denny Mansell and 74-year-old Peter Ellis were reporting missing.

The Sheriff’s Office identified Mansell as the pilot and says he and Ellis were on a Friday afternoon flight from the Ogden-Hinckley Airport to the Promontory area to view trains at the Golden Spike Historical Site.

The search includes personnel on the ground and in aircraft.

Participating agencies include the Sheriff’s Office, the county search and rescue, the Utah Department of Public Safety and the Civil Air Patrol.