MAYSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a missing fisherman whose boat was found partially submerged in a North Carolina river.

WITN in Greenville reports personnel from N.C. Wildlife Resources, the N.C. Marine Patrol, several volunteer fire departments and a dive team have joined the search for the man in Jones County. Officials haven’t identified the man.

Sheriff Danny Heath said the man went fishing alone on the Trent River in the Pollocksville area. So far, the search has turned up the man’s partially submerged boat.

