PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a man who went missing while boating at Lake Pueblo State Park in southern Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say the search began Monday afternoon when someone reported seeing a man in the water calling for help near a small aluminum boat. The man, whose name has not been released, did not make it to shore.

Searchers used sonar and called in the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office dive team to look for him and any others who might have been in the boat. But rescue efforts were suspended because of high winds.

The search is expected to resume Tuesday.