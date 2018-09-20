ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A search is underway for man missing from a southeast Alaska village.

Alaska State Troopers say 55-year-old Reginald Skeek Jr. has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Skeek was last seen at a village liquor store.

Surveillance video from the Kake Liquor Store was reviewed Thursday. Images show a person behind the store falling off a dock into water at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Community members searching for Skeek were joined by two village public safety officers and two wildlife troopers. The search now includes a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

Kake is a village of 600 on Kupreanof Island about 38 miles (61 kilometers) northwest of Petersburg and 95 miles (153 kilometers) southwest of Juneau.