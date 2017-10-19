WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a missing boater in a Waukesha County lake is now a recovery mission.
First responders went to Upper Nashotah Lake Wednesday afternoon after someone reported distress calls coming from the water near Seminary Ridge in Delafield. Officers found a capsized sailboat with no one in sight.
WTMJ-TV reports search and rescue crews spent about five hours on the lake, but did not find the boater. Authorities say the missing person is a local resident whose name has not been released.
Upper Nashotah Lake is about 130 acres and over 50 feet deep in some spots.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- National Weather Service gives 'very wet and windy' advisory for Seattle area
___
Information from: WTMJ-TV, http://www.todaystmj4.com