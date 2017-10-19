WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a missing boater in a Waukesha County lake is now a recovery mission.

First responders went to Upper Nashotah Lake Wednesday afternoon after someone reported distress calls coming from the water near Seminary Ridge in Delafield. Officers found a capsized sailboat with no one in sight.

WTMJ-TV reports search and rescue crews spent about five hours on the lake, but did not find the boater. Authorities say the missing person is a local resident whose name has not been released.

Upper Nashotah Lake is about 130 acres and over 50 feet deep in some spots.

Information from: WTMJ-TV, http://www.todaystmj4.com