SHARON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police search teams are in Sharon area looking for a 19-year-old man who has been missing since January.

Police say the state police Crime Scene Search Team and the Search and Rescue Team are out Wednesday searching for Austin Colson, who was last seen at his home in Royalton, on Jan. 11.

He is believed to have made plans to collect scrap metal that day. The following week, the utility trailer Colson was believed to have been using was found abandoned with a partial load of scrap metal on Downer Road in Sharon.

A number of unsuccessful searches were conducted over the winter and spring. Officials opted to resume search operations when the weather improved.