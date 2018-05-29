FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have suspended a search for a 27-year-old man who crashed into the Chatanika (chat-an-EE-kah) River on an all-terrain vehicle.

Junior Leota entered the river Friday at Olnes (OHL-nes) Pond. Witnesses reported he was swept downstream.

The river was running high from snow melt and recent rains.

Alaska State Troopers say about 100 people searched the river bank on both sides.

They were assisted by boats from Alaska Wildlife Troopers, the state Division of Parks, Fort Wainwright, the National Park Service and volunteers.

Searchers covered 8 miles (13 kilometers) of bank downstream from where Leota entered the water.

Troopers and the Civil Air Patrol searched by helicopter and airplanes. A trooper boat crew with sonar operators searched the river.