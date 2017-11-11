HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (AP) — State police say a search for a man and a woman in the northern Michigan woods has been suspended after four days.

The search for 34-year-old Jeff Hurley of Prudenville and 19-year-old Alexandria Foust of Cadillac began Tuesday when their car was found stuck in mud in a wooded area of Missaukee County.

State police, sheriff’s deputies, state Department of Natural Resources officers have used tracking dogs and a police aviation unit to search them. Authorities decided to suspend the search efforts late Friday, a day after the area saw a few inches of snow and single-digit temperatures.

Police say searches using dogs and flights would resume in the near future. Hunters and others in the woods are also being asked to watch for any signs of Hurley and Foust.