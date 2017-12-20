JAYESS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Mississippi man who they say shot and killed a neighbor, set two houses on fire, and then vanished into rural south Mississippi woodlands.
Lawrence County Sheriff Lessie Butler tells local media that the search for 56-year-old Tony Wilson resumed Wednesday morning after being suspended at about 3 a.m.
Butler says the state fire marshal’s office is also investigating the burned buildings.
Investigators believe Wilson shot and killed a neighbor, Henry Peavey, in a dispute over a parcel of land.
Authorities also say Wilson wounded Peavey’s wife, although the nature of Kathryn Peavey’s injuries is unclear. She was hospitalized in Jackson.