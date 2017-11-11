FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two snorkelers who may have been swept out to sea off Florida’s east coast.
Local news outlets reported Saturday that a person contacted the Coast Guard after seeing two snorkelers holding a boogie board being pushed away from the Fort Pierce Inlet.
The Coast Guard is searching with a helicopter and a boat. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office are also involved in the search.
There was no immediate information on the identities of the snorkelers.
