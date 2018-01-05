ST. GEORGE, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Marine Patrol is searching for a clammer who disappeared off the coast of St. George during the blizzard.

WGME-TV reports that the man was reported missing around 11 p.m. Thursday night and was last seen that evening.

The patrol didn’t release the man’s name. St. George is a coastal area located about 46 miles (74 kilometers) southeast of Augusta.

Maine Marine Patrol, the Coast Guard and local authorities on Friday searched the area of Long Cove.