ST. GEORGE, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Marine Patrol is searching for a clammer who disappeared off the coast of St. George during the blizzard.
WGME-TV reports that the man was reported missing around 11 p.m. Thursday night and was last seen that evening.
The patrol didn’t release the man’s name. St. George is a coastal area located about 46 miles (74 kilometers) southeast of Augusta.
Maine Marine Patrol, the Coast Guard and local authorities on Friday searched the area of Long Cove.
