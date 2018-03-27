HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A search is underway for a Mississippi Department of Corrections inmate who never returned from a weekend pass.

WDAM-TV reports authorities are looking for 42-year-old James Robert Keel, who is serving 20 years for conspiracy to commit a crime and 10 years of probation for selling methamphetamine in Yalobusha County.

According to a tweet from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Keel was being housed at the Forrest County Community Work Center in Hattiesburg. Officials said he was supposed to return Monday after a weekend pass, but never showed up.

Keel is described as 5’11 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Keel or have any information on his whereabouts, please call MDOC at 662-745-6611.

Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com