MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a search of a residence yielded about 1,780 bags of heroin.

State police said in a Thursday news release that 26-year-old Tyree R. Oliver of Millsboro was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say the incident occurred Thursday when members of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force and the Delaware Probation and Parole Sussex Street Unit responded to a location to conduct an arrest attempt for Oliver.

It’s unclear if Oliver has a lawyer.