Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities are searching for a missing man whose empty boat washed ashore in Southern California.

Officials say the 17-foot Boston Whaler was found in Newport Beach Sunday evening, at about the same time authorities received reports of a possible missing person in the water.

Crews in boats and a helicopter began a search for the 48-year-old man, described as about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds, wearing a dark t-shirt and grey shorts. The man was not named.

There was no indication of rough ocean conditions on Sunday.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department and police and lifeguards from Newport Beach and Huntington Beach are helping with the search.

The Associated Press