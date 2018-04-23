NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities are searching for a missing man whose empty boat washed ashore in Southern California.
Officials say the 17-foot Boston Whaler was found in Newport Beach Sunday evening, at about the same time authorities received reports of a possible missing person in the water.
Crews in boats and a helicopter began a search for the 48-year-old man, described as about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds, wearing a dark t-shirt and grey shorts. The man was not named.
There was no indication of rough ocean conditions on Sunday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department and police and lifeguards from Newport Beach and Huntington Beach are helping with the search.